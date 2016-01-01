CURRENT VACANCIES

SCHEDULER - COMMUNITY MEDICAL TRANSPORT

3 x days per week (21 hours) permanent part - time,

SCHADS/SACS Award, Level 3

Salary sacrificing available

HART Services

HART Services is a local, not for profit organisation, which prides itself on making a real difference in the lives of our clients by assisting people living independently. Our personalised services support people to meet the challenges of ageing, disability, transport and social isolation.

HART Services provides a range of responsive solutions that make a difference by fostering wellbeing and connecting community. HART Services team members work together to achieve excellent outcomes and embrace diversity.

The Role

Our medical transport service provides trips to and from medical appointments through skilled volunteer and paid drivers utilizing our well-maintained fleet. We provide medical transport for our client group from Lismore, Casino, Kyogle, Nimbin, Bonalbo and surrounding areas.

HART Services are delighted to be recruiting for our next dynamic scheduler to become part of our team based in Casino and Lismore.

As part of the medical transport team, our Scheduler will be the first point of contact for our drivers and clients. Our clients call to arrange their transport needs for their medical appointments, which can be local, regionally or to Gold coast and Brisbane.

Training will include using our data base systems, working with partners such as for booking taxis, receipting, and taking credit card payments.

You

Will be responsible for scheduling the clients appointment needs with our vehicles and drivers.

Must have an excellent phone manner

Will meet and greet our drivers daily.

Essential Selection Criteria

Excellent phone manner while working within timeframes and with a wide range of people.

Good computer skills with experience in using email, and the ability to learn database systems.

Ability to Work in fast-paced environment while being the point of contact for the volunteers, staff and clients.

Attention to detail and accuracy with recording information.

Ability to problem solve with unexpected changes of bookings, vehicle and drivers.

Desirable

Ability to relate and converse with a wide range of people with diverse backgrounds.

Experience in scheduling or rostering.

Experience in working with volunteers and or the aged.

To apply for this position please address the selection criteria above and send your application including your resume and cover letter attached to recruitment@hartservices.org.au

For further information about this positon and to obtain the position description please contact human resources on 02 66 -28 8572

HART Services is an equal opportunity employer

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply

APLLICATIONS CLOSE 5PM WEDNESDAY 27TH JULY 2022

CLEANERS REQUIRED

Casual position

SCHADS / SACS Award, Level 2

The Role

We are seeking professionally experienced cleaners to provide quality in-home cleaning services to individual service recipients.

You will provide professional cleaning services to clients across the Lismore, Kyogle and Richmond Valley areas, assisting frail older people and people with a disability to maintain their independence and be able to stay in their own homes.

Are you a good communicator? Do you care about the welfare of others? Do you have professional cleaning experience?

The successful applicant will be proactive, adaptable and able to complete high quality work to help ensure the Client Care Services team meets organisational and service recipient needs.

Hours will vary across the week according to clients’ needs.

Workers are required to be fully vaccinated for Covid 19. This includes any boosters that may be required from time to time.

*Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply*

DO NOT APPLY BEFORE OBTAINING AN APPLICATION MANUAL. Please email recruitment@hartservices.org.au with the subject line Cleaners for an application manual.

Your application must follow the requirements outlined in the manual.

We look forward to hearing from you.